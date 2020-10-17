Navarathri starts, kolus to be low-key affair this year

Chennai: The auspicious occasion of Navarathri, the nine days of festivities to welcome Goddess Durga, begins today. Like a ray of hope, this festivity is more significant this time because of the favourable planetary positions this year.

The nine days dedicated to the nine different forms of Durga or feminine power is one of the most celebrated festivals in India.

Maa Durga is worshipped in nine forms and each day is dedicated to one of Her avatars.

In Chennai, many residents plan to meet through Zoom or WhatsApp video calls and show their kolus to friends this time, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many are planning to have kolus with less number of dolls and steps. At Poompuhar, 21 artisans had put up stalls. It is less than 50 per cent sales compared to the same period last year. Artisans said sales is average this year as customer walk-ins are few.

In the eastern and northeastern states of India, the Durga Puja is synonymous with Navaratri, wherein goddess Durga battles and emerges victorious over the buffalo demon to help restore Dharma.

In the northern and western States, the festival is synonymous with ‘Rama Lila’ and Dussehra that celebrates the battle and victory of god Rama over the demon king Ravana.

In southern states, the victory of different goddesses, of Rama or Saraswati is celebrated. In all cases, the common theme is the battle and victory of Good over Evil based on a regionally famous epic or legend such as the Ramayana or the Devi Mahatmya.