Next 2.5 months very crucial in fight against Covid: Union govt

New Delhi: “The next two-and-a-half months are going to be very crucial for us in our fight against corona because of the winter season and the festival season,” Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said.

“It becomes the responsibility of every citizen to not let our guard down and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to curb the spread of the infection,” he added.

Vardhan, who is also Science and Technology Minister, said three vaccine candidates are progressing well in India with one of them in the advanced stage-III clinical trial and two others in stage-II trial.

He expressed hope that India will soon have indigenous production of vaccine against Covid-19.

According to the Health Ministry, India has one of the lowest Covid-19 deaths per million population in the world with less than 1,000 fatalities registered daily since 4 October. The fatality rate of 1.52 per cent on Friday was the lowest since 22 March.