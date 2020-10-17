Pia Bajpiee is deeply into running 

Actress Pia Bajpiee has taken to running early in the morning and she is absolutely loving it. She wakes up very early in the morning and it’s dark when she starts running at 5.30 am in Mumbai. Actress Pia Bajpiee has taken to running early in the morning and she is absolutely loving it. She wakes up very early in the morning and it’s dark when she starts running at 5.30 am in Mumbai.

She says, ‘I love getting up early in the morning. I have always visualised myself running in an open area in the dark and under the starry night. This can only happen when you get up very early in the morning. I used to plan everyday that I would do it tomorrow. But that tomorrow never happened, so one day I just pushed myself. And then I started getting up at 5. It’s been 29 days and at 5.30 I go for a run. Mumbai is pretty safe. The first day I could barely run five minutes. I would run and then walk but slowly I increased my stamina. I can now run 23 minutes without stopping. My target is to run 1 hr so maybe one day I can run a marathon. I am a work in progress and I am loving it.Running for me is like getting in touch with god and it’s like therapy. It’s me time purely. Sometimes I don’t even listen to any music. I am so ready to take on the world after running. There are days when I can’t run in the morning but then I would wait for the evening to go and run. Once the gym opens even then running will continue. It’s changing me as a person. Morning run was in my bucket list.I am praying to God that I should get some film on sports because I would give my soul to that. And you never know When the preparation is there, anything can happen.’