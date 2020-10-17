Ritu Varma to star in Ravi Teja’s next

Ritu Varma is likley to play the female lead in Ravi Teja’s upcoming project with director Ramesh Varma. Earlier this year, there were reports that Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma are coming together again for a project and it will be a complete political entertainer. Ritu Varma is likley to play the female lead in Ravi Teja’s upcoming project with director Ramesh Varma. Earlier this year, there were reports that Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma are coming together again for a project and it will be a complete political entertainer.

However, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the production got delayed.

The makers are now finalising the cast and crew of the film and they are planning to announce it in November. According to latest reports, actress Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame has been approached to play one of the female leads in the film.