Well-marked low pressure area over Arabian sea

Chennai: The Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the well-marked low pressure area over East Central & adjoining Northeast Arabian off South Gujarat coast moved west-northwestwardsand lay centered over East Central & adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea at 5.30 am today.

It is very likely to movefurther west-northwestwardsand concentrate into a Depression over eastcentral& adjoining northeast Arabian Sea during next 12 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall at a few places very likely over coastal districts of Saurashtra during next 24 hours.