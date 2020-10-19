Active caseload below 8 lakh in India for 3rd day

Chennai: India has crossed another milestone in its fight against Covid-19, the Union government said today and added that the national cumulative positivity rate has fallen under 8 per cent.

This trend has been sustained without a break for four days. The cumulative positivity rate is 7.94 per cent now and is on a continuous decline.

This has been brought about by high level of comprehensive country-wide testing. The total tests have crossed 9.5 crores today.

‘As evidence has revealed, higher numbers of testing on a sustained basis have aided in bringing down the positivity rate. The decline in the cumulative positivity rate has demonstrated that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained,’ the Health Ministry said.

‘Higher testing across wide regions leads to early identification of positive cases, prompt tracking through efficient surveillance and tracing, and timely & effective treatment in homes/facilities and in hospitals for the severe cases. These measures in tandem eventually lead to lower mortality rate,’ it added.