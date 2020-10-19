Changes being made in all sectors to make this India’s decade: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said necessary changes are being made in every sector to ensure growth and to make this decade India’s.

Addressing the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore through video-conferencing, he said, ‘In the last 6-7 months you might have seen the speed and the ambit of reforms are increasing. Whether it is agriculture, space, defence, aviation or labour. In every sector necessary changes are being made for growth.’

The PM said it is being done for the sake of crores of youth in this country and to make this decade India’s.

‘This decade can be India’s only when we make our foundations strong. This decade has brought immense opportunity for the youth,’ he added.

Expressing sympathy towards those affected by floods in several parts of the State, he said the Central and the Karnataka governments together were doing every bit to provide relief to all those affected.

On the National Education Policy, he said, skilling, reskilling and upskilling were the need of the day and the policy focuses on it.

He also said that efforts were being made at all levels to make India a global hub for higher education and our youth competitive.