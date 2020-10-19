Chennai sees a low in Covid-19 cases

Chennai: Chennai seems to be getting a respite from the contagious spread of coronavirus with 12,583 active cases.

The lull comes after witnessing a spike for days together. More than six places had over 1,000 cases till last week. Now only two places have 1,000 plus cases.

Since the lockdown, Chennai has recorded 1,89,995 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,73,892 have recovered since the pandemic began. Chennai is showing 91 per cent recovery rate. Nearly, 3,520 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per data, 446 persons have died in Teynampet, 396 casualties were reported in Anna Nagar and 388 lives were claimed in Kodambakkam.

On 18 October, 12,671 tests were carried out by the City Corporation’s health department, an effective way to curtail spread.

The Greater Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, there are 1,190 cases in Anna Nagar, 1,099 cases have been reported in Kodambakkam, 974 have tested positive in Teynampet, 926 cases have been recorded in Adyar and 964 cases are there in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar. The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 61.20 per cent of the patients are male and 38.80 per cent are female.

Around 18.66 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years.

Kodambakkam and Anna Nagar have the highest recovery rate as close to 19,308 persons have overcome the viral infection.