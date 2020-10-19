Nandan Nilekani congratulates fresh graduates

Chennai: The not-for-profit NIIT University organised its 10th convocation ceremony in the virtual reality mode, keeping in view the safety measures triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was attended by outgoing students and their parents, current students, industry leaders, prominent guests, and faculty members.

Nandan Nilekani, chairman and co-founder of Infosys and chief guest on the occasion, delivered his speech live during the convocation.

At the 10th convocation ceremony, 298 students were awarded degree certificates for successful completion of various programmes.

The students who were eligible and opted in for placements have been placed with leading organisations like IBM, PwC, EY, Airtel, HCL Technologies, Cognizant, Big Basket, Byjus, to name a few.

Nandan Nilekani congratulated all the students on their success. He hailed NIIT University for keeping technology as one of the core principles and using cutting-edge tech to overcome the challenges in these difficult times.