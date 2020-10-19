Stalin calls on CM to console mom’s loss

Chennai: DMK president and Leader of Opposition in Tamilnadu Assembly M K Stalin today met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter’s residence in Greenways Road and conveyed his condolence for his mother Thavusayammal’s demise.

Stalin was accomapnied by DMK ‘s general secretary Dhurai Murugan and deputy general secretary Ponmudi.

Stalin paid floral tributes to Thavusayammal’s portrait. Thavusayammal, 93 passed away on October 13. She died because of age related ailments.

Stalin had earlier conveyed his condolence over phone. He met Palaniswami today as the Chief Minister returned last night from his hometown.

Several other party leaders including BJP State president Murugan also met Palaniswami today.