Vijay Sethupathi out of Muralitharan biopic?

Chennai: Former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan has urged Vijay Sethupathi to pull out of 800 movie following backlash against the actor.

Muralitharan issued a statement today saying an artiste like Vijay Sethupathi received so much condemnation for being part of the movie. It was uncalled for. ‘Hence I request him to withdraw from the project’.

Remember there were protests from a section of film industry stalwarts and Tamil association’s and even political parties against Vijay Sethupathi acting as Muralitharan whom they claimed as anti Tamil and close to Sinhala government who they held responsible for genocide.