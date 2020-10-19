Yamuna’s spectacular show for Navarathri

Young and talented Yamuna needs no introduction. Those who watch Tamil television serials, admire her a lot for her excellent performance.

Currently busy playing pivotal roles in mega serials including Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Senthoora Poovae and Abhiyum Nanum, she has hogged limelight for a recent photoshoot in which she appears as Goddess Parvathi and Goddess Bhathrakali as part of Navarathri celebrations.

Ask her how the idea cropped up, Yamuna says, ‘My eyes are big. My mom always says that I would suit well for Goddess roles. While shooting for Yaaradi Nee Mohini, my cameraman would say I look like veteran actress K R Vijaya, who shot to fame playing Goddess roles. And basically I am a spiritual person. I tried during free times various expressions of Godess before mirror’.

I came up with an idea to do this photoshoot a few months ago. But covid times altered my plans. Since now Navarathri festival began, I thought it was appropriate to do it. All credit should go to my make up woman Sumithra and photographer Shahul. We would work for close to nine hours for every look. And everything should look realistic and hence we concentrated more on it, adds Yamuna.

Asked how does she choose her roles in serials, she says, ‘ I choose based on what importance my character has on it. How people like me in it I what prompts me to accept offers.

Asked about shooting this pandemic time, Yamuna says, ‘After lockdown, there are fears to come out and work. Elders are there in house. Our safety is priority. I wear masks when there are no shots and I ensure I take immunity building diets.’

Yamuna wants to make it big in cinema. A great admirer of actress Savitri, she says, ‘People should see me in future as an actress who can do any role,’ she winds up.