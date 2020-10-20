A hunt for next-gen Carnatic music stars

Chennai: HCL Concerts, a platform aimed at identifying, nurturing and supporting the next generation of talent in the Indian classical performing arts space, has unveiled ‘The Carnatic Quest.’

It aims at identifying, young prodigious Carnatic musicians across five broad categories including Carnatic vocal, Veena, Violin, Flute and Percussion instruments (Mridangam, Ghatam and Kanjeera). Winners of the talent hunt program will be provided an opportunity to perform for the millions of music enthusiasts that follow the HCL Concerts platforms and HCL Music users (a mobile app).

The Carnatic Quest was conceptualized jointly by HCL Concerts and Chennai based Rhapsody Music Foundation, founded and run by classical pianist Anil Srinivasan.