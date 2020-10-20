Fear due to postural pain affects mental health: Expert

Chennai: Every year, the World Spine Day is observed on 16 October. But this year, perhaps, the conversations around it is more important than ever. Often a singular event unfolds in such a way that everything else in our lives gets eclipsed by the enormity of it.

The recent state of worldwide pandemic is one such ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ phenomenon that has disrupted the very way we have been living. With the most natural physical activities and movements being limited to our home-spaces, we are all trying to fight the bigger battle of Covid-19 on hand, but not without a flipside to it.

According to Dr Phani Kiran S, senior consultant, Institute of Advanced Spinal Sciences, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, the lack of mobility and prolonged postural strain due the unavailability of an office-like infrastructure while working from homes have brought about another epidemic of spinal pain. But the effects of restricted movement and body pains is not just physical.

The medical fraternity is witnessing the effect of this on people’s mental health, making it a complex scenario that’s equally worrying like the pandemic itself,’he adds.

“In my clinical practice of dealing with spinal problems, one of the most striking features I see every day is the fear factor that comes along with the patients. Fear affects multiple aspects of spine health and treatment,” he adds, urging people to overcome fear.