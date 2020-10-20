Modi to address nation at 6 pm today

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted that he will address the nation at 6 pm today.

“Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening,” Modi wrote in his tweet, urging citizens to tune in.

The Prime Minister did not specify but many speculated he would speak on the coronavirus situation in the country on the verge of a series of festivals and the approaching winter.

He has addressed the nation a number of times during the last few months – from announcing a national lockdown to focusing on India’s battle against the coronavirus disease and the steps the government took to minimise the impact of the crisis.