TN announces Rs 10 crore relief to Telangana floods

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced an immediate relief of Rs 10 crore to the Telengana Government, which was hit by unprecedented floods.

In a letter to his Telangana counerpart K Chandrashekar Rao, he also assured him that the Tamilnadu government was ready to render any other assistance required by the Telangna government.

Palaniswami said the heavy rains and unprecedented floods in the city of Hyderabad and in certain districts of Telangana have caused extensive damage to property and have taken toll of lives.

“Your efficient and quick handling of the disaster and the response of your Government in providing relief and rescue operations to the people has quickly mitigated the adverse effects of the flood”, he said.

Offering his heartfelt condolences to the family members of all those who have lost their lives due to rains and floods in this difficult time, Palaniswami said as a token of support and solidarity of the State government and people of Tamilnadu with the government and people of Telangana in their hour of need, he has ordered an immediate contribution of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the Telangana government.

“We are also sending blankets and mats as relief material to the affected families”, he said, adding, “I also assure you that the TN Government stands ready to render any other assistance as may be required by the Telangana Government”.