Yoga to increase immunity during Covid

Chennai: Homoeopathy Research Institute for the Disabilities, Chennai Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, functioning under the Union Ministry of Ayush, has organised yoga practice classes for the officers and staff of HRID on Monday.

Dr Kolli Raju, Officer Incharge, Homoeopathy Research Institute for Disabilities, Chennai, presided ovr the programme.

Nachiketa Rout, Officiating Director, NIEPMD Chennai, participated as chief guest.

S Shankar Narayanan, Deputy Registrar, NIEPMD Chennai and others were present.

This was a part of Poshan Maah Poshan Abhiyaan and Ayush for immunity to enhance the immunity during the period of Covid-19.