Young innovators honoured at CII event

Chennai: Winners of the seventh edition of 3M-CII Young Innovators Challenge awards were announced at the 16th CII Innovation Summit 2020, in Bengaluru.

The theme for this year’s challenge was appropriate ‘Resilience and Resurgence: Innovating for Society 5.0’.

The judges accepted a variety of entries that included tech solutions for the elderly, people with disabilities, healthcare, and agriculture. The competition focused on the issues of three main aspects: Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Sustainable Living, and looked for young innovators who brought forward ideas that can revolutionise the status quo for the betterment of society as a whole.

The response to the competition was overwhelming, with more than 2500 entries being received from across the country, according to the organisers.

One of such winning projects called Ankle Rehabilitation was innovated by Karthik M, Dhamo Tharan K, Aravind R M of Velammal College Of Engineering And Technology, Madurai. This device is used to address the problem faced by the people who are suffering from foot drop, which is caused due to stroke.