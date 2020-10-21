Chennai Metro Rail performs chemical-free sanitisation

Chennai: Post Covid–19, services of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd resumed on 7 September as per the guidelines of the government.

Amongst several safety measures, CMRL has taken up the sanitisation of rolling stock and stations on top priority and various sanitisation chemicals were used.

Today, CMRL said it is the first Indian Metro to venture into micro-plasma oxidation system to produce aqueous stabilised ozone on demand to avoid exposure of harsh chemicals during sanitisation.

‘It is a clean, safe and sustainable water disinfectant. This technology is currently used in high-end defence and medical applications,’ a CMRL release said.

The statement further said the process is chemical–free it leaves no harmful residues.