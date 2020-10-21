Delhi air quality falls to lower end of very poor category

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality today fell to the lower end of very poor category.

The Central Pollution Control Board said Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 268 at 10 am today, while it was 223 on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, stated the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution stood at 15 per cent today.