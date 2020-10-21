Gang steals mobile phones worth Rs 10 crore in Hosur

Chennai: An investigation is underway into the robbery of mobile phones worth Rs 10 crore from a moving truck at Hosur, Krishnagiri this morning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment of a leading mobile phone company was being sent from Poonamallee in Chennai to Mumbai.

Police said the incident took place on the National Highway and the goods were stolen after the two drivers in the container truck, Arun (26) and Satish Kumar (29), were brutally attacked.

The injured drivers have been admitted to Krishnagiri Government Hospital. They told the police that a gang of men attacked them when they reached Melumalai near Hosur and stole the consignment.

A ten-member special team led by Deputy Superintendent of police, Murali, is carrying out an investigation.