Chennai: The Information and Brodcasting Ministry today announced Panorama Awards for 15 films in various languages released last year.

Among those chosen for honour are two Tamil films Otha Seruppu

by R Parthiepan and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan’s House Owner

.

Otha Seruppu

was a thriller, produced, written and directed by Parthiepan under the banner Bioscope Film Framers. The film stars Parthiepan himself as the only character. The film entered the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for having a single person writing, directing, solo acting and producing a film .

House Owner

, written and directed by Lakshmy Ramakrishnan featured Kishore, Sriranjini, ‘Pasanga’ Kishore and Lovelyn in the lead roles. M Ghibran composed the music. It was the story of an elderly couple, a homemaker and a retired army man, who go through some unanticipated moments during a rainy season in Chennai.

Speaking to News Today

, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan said, ‘I owe this honour to my husband and children, who are the pillars of support for me’.

I thank Prime Minister Modi for choosing me for the honour. I am indebted to my team, technicians, artistes and fans, who welcomed such a film. A special thanks to the media for the support’.