PM-Kisan scam: TN sets deadline for repayment

Chennai: Tamilnadu government has set a deadline to those who got money from the PM-Kisan scheme through malpractice to repay it.

The government has warned that all subsidies will be cancelled to those who fail to repay the amount. It is said that about 14.26 crore has been given by malpractice under the Kisan scheme in Cuddalore.

“So far Rs 12 crore has been recovered. Agriculture department officials and Revenue Department officials are involved in the recovery process,” sources added.

It may be noted that so far 13 persons have been arrested in Cuddalore by the CB-CID in connection with the case.