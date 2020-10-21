Rs 2 cr gold stolen at T Nagar jewellery

Chennai: Unidentified burglars broke open a jewellery manufacturing unit at T Nagar in Chennai and decamped with gold.

According to sources, the robbery took place at the manufacturing unit of Uttam Jewellers at Moosa Street, T Nagar. The robbers broke into the facility and escaped with the gold in the wee hours of today.

A senior police official at the crime scene said that special teams were formed to investigate the incident and it was too early to give out details of the case. However, it is said that Rs 2 crore worth of gold was stolen.

The police are questioning the staff and owners as the role of an employee in the crime is suspected.