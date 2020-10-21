TN government sells onions at Rs 45 per kg

Chennai: Tamilnadu government has said that from today one kg onion will be sold for Rs 45 at the State-run Pannai Pasumai Shops in Chennai. This will be extended to other districts from tomorrow.

The initiative has been taken as onion price has gone up in the past few days. Cooperative Minister Sellur Raju said that the decision was taken during a review meeting which was held yesterday at the Secretariat.

“Officials have been directed to ensure that vendors do not illegally stock Onion,” he said.

Sellur Raju launched the scheme by giving one kg onion for Rs 45 at the Pannai Pasumai shop at Teynampet.

At present one kg onion is sold between Rs 100 and Rs 110 at the Koyambedu market. Incessant rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have made it difficult to transport onion from these States resulting in the price increase.