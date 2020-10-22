Chennai: Is Covid curve really coming down?

Chennai: The cases of Coronavirus is fast declining in the city, according to data collected by the Greater Chennai Corporation. Only one neighbourhood has more than 1,000 cases.

This morning, the tally of active cases was at 11,425. Since the lockdown, Chennai has recorded 1,92,527 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,77,546 have recovered since the pandemic began. Chennai is showing 92 per cent recovery rate. Nearly 3,556 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per records, 403 persons have died in Anna Nagar, 448 persons have died in Teynampet and 393 casualties are reported in Kodambakkam.

On 21 October, 12,229 tests were carried out by the City Corporation’s health department.

The Greater Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, there are 1,003 cases in Anna Nagar, 946 cases have been reported in Kodambakkam, 780 cases have been recorded in Adyar and 823 cases are there in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar.

The pandemic has affected more men than women, as per data, 61.55 per cent of the patients are male and 38.45 per cent are female.

Around 18.77 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years.

Kodambakkam and Anna Nagar have the highest recovery rate as close to 19,000 people have overcome the viral infection.