From cinema to small screen

Actress Delnadavis of Kurangu Bommai fame is making her debut in small screen with the mega serial Anbae Vaa.

A family drama, it will be aired at 9 pm in Sun TV from 2 November. It is the story of a rich boy and a young girl who is deep-rooted in culture and tradition meet each other. Two contrasting characters come together. Do they fall in love and marry each other forms the rest. Virat plays the hero.

Vinaya Prakash, Anand, Kanya, Reshma, Kauslya, Birla Bose form part of the cast. Story is by Saregama team, screenplay by Rajshree N Roy, dialogues are penned by Rathibala and music by Dharan Kumar. Anbae Vaa is directed by R Prince Immanuvel.