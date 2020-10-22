Justin Prabhakaran is part of Prabhas’ next

Young music composer Justin Prabhakaran is scoring music for Prabhas’ mega movie Radhe Shyam.

Justin earned a good name for himself with Vijay Devarakonda’s Dear Comrade and as Radhe Shyam is also a romantic film, the makers have signed him as the music composer.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Manoj Paramahamsa of Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya fame is cranking the camera and Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in Radhe Shyam.

As the title suggests, Prabhas plays Shyam and Pooja plays Radhe in the film. The film is being bankrolled by UV Creations.