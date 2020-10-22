New details emerge over Covid-19 vaccine volunteer who died

Chennai: A Brazilian volunteer who participated in the third phase of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trials died on Thursday, multiple reports claimed, quoting Brazil’s National Health Agency ANVISA. However, the trials will continue despite the hurdle.

Meanwhile, the participant who died during a trial of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil hadn’t received the company’s shot, a report said, quoting a person familiar with the matter.

BBC reported that the casualty, presumed to be a 28-year-old medical professional who died of COVID-19 complications, was in the control group. In Phase 3 trials, the trial volunteers are divided into vaccine groups and control groups.

Around half of the volunteers are separated into the vaccine group, where they are given the experimental vaccine shot, while the other half are given a harmless meningitis vaccine jab; at the end of the trial, the difference in outcomes between the two groups are examined for placebo effects.