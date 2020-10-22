Ramadoss takes a dig at AIADMK government

Chennai: Amidst rumours doing rounds that the PMK would part ways with AIADMK with Assembly elections around in the State, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss today said the AIADMK government is not responding to the demands and needs of the people.

He tweeted, “Unlike AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, the AIADMK government is not fulfilling the needs of the people here. They are not fulfilling it”.

His tweet has surprised political observers. PMK is part of NDA that comprises BJP, AIADMK, DMDK among others. They contested last Lok Sabha polls together. Anbumani Ramadoss was made a RS MP with AIADMK’s support.