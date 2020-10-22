Rana’s Kaadan to release on Pongal festival

Prabhu Solomon’s trilingual project Kaadan (Aranya in Telugu and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi) will hit theatres on Pongal 2021. Kaadan was in the making for almost two years.

The film, directed by Prabhu Solomon, was supposed to release on April 2. However, due to outbreak of the novel coronavirus, things got postponed.

The movie stars Rana in the lead role. Vishnu Vishal is also part of the cast.

Produced by Eros, the movie is made on a huge budget with elephants playing central characters.

To get his act right, Rana has transformed his physique and chiseled it to perfection.

The first schedule of Kaadan was shot in Thailand with 40 jumbos. Later an elephant called Unni was used to shoot for next 60 days in Kerala.

Later, the movie was shot in Sadhara in Pune, Mumbai Film City and Karakar for 70 days.

The crew shot the film in dense jungles, mountains with great difficulty. The sound is designed for the mammoth project by Oscar winner Resul Pookutty.

After Baahubali, it was for Kaadan that Rana gave two years of callsheet. Joya plays the female lead in Kaadan.

Vishnu Vishal tweeted, ‘While the world deals with a deadly pandemic today, our forests have been fighting a growing pandemic of human encroachment for a long time! When will this stop!? Watch #Kaadan releasing on Pongal 2021 only at a theatre near you’.