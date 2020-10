Vishal, who plays the protagonist in filmmsker Anand Shankar’s movie joined the shoot today in Hyderabad.

Arya will be seen playing the baddie. Mirnalini Ravi has been signed as the leading lady opposite Vishal in the movie. Anand had made films like Irumugan starring Vikram and Vijay Deverakonda’s NOTA.

Arya is currently busy with Pa Ranjith’s Salpetta. The film, which marks the first collaboration of Ranjith and Arya, will see the latter play a boxer. Vishal completed shoot for Chakra.