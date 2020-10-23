Andrea adds one more in her kitty

ADK’s newest that is a collaboration between him and Andrea Jeremiah that features Prithvi Chandrasekhar, Nazeef Mohammed & Divya Lee Nair titled Ezhunthu Va is the talk of the town.

Says the team behind the work, ‘It assures confidence. We want to convey a lot through it. It is very appropriate during covid time’.

They add, ‘Andrea and Aryan Dinesh have rendered vonder vocals. Divya Lee Nair and her team shakes their legs’.

Andrea has penned English lyrics while the rap portion is credited to ADK.