Chennai Metro Rail increases services

Chennai: In view of festival days, Chennai Metro Rail Services which are being operated from 7 am to 9 pm will be extended till 11 pm on 23 October (today) and Saturday for the benefit of passengers.

“To facilitate the passengers returning from festival holidays, CMRL has decided to extend its services on 27-10-2020, Tuesday from 05:30 am instead of 7 am to 9 pm,” a CMRL release said.

Also, on account of continuous holidays in the ensuing week, Chennai Metro Rail Services which are being operated from 7 am to 9 pm will be extended till 11 pm on 29 October, Thursday.

Further, CMRL has decided to extend its Metro Rail services from 05:30 am instead of 7 am to 9 pm on 2 November.

The trains will run without peak hours service during the extended duration.