Dinosaur eggs or ammonite sediments? Pics from Perambalur triggers debate

Chennai: Ater pictures of ‘dinosaur eggs’ found in Perambalur district went viral on social media, experts have said that the structures are actually ammonite sediments.

Ammonite (ammonoids) were a large and diverse group of marine species that arose during the Devonian period (around 416 million years ago).

Several images of large spherical objects, which some people claimed were dinosaur eggs, were shared on social media on Thursday. At least 25 such egg-shaped balls were found on the bed of the Kunnam tank.

According to information available in nationalgeographic.com, ammonites were marine predators and were once among the most successful and diverse animals on Earth, with squidlike tentacles extending from their distinctive multichambered shells.

Ammonite is actually the colloquial term for ammonoids, a large and diverse group of creatures that emerged during the Devonian period, which began about 416 million years ago.

Meanwhile, L Thyagarajan, former Principal and history professor, Government Arts College, Ariyalur, said that only a study of the layering inside the objects would indicate whether they are fossilised dinosaur eggs.