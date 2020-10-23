First look poster of Nayanthara’s Netrikann is out

The first look poster of Nayanthara’s much-anticipated film, Netrikann, was released and it became an instant hit on the internet.

Netrikann, directed by Milind Rau, went on floors in December 2019. It is produced by Nayanthara’s beau and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

The makers have released the first-look poster of the film amid huge fanfare. Milind Rau, the director of the film, shared the first-look poster. He also thanked Nayanthara’s fan page for launching it.

According to reports, the film is the official remake of the hit Korean thriller, Blind and Nayanthara will be seen playing the role of a visually-impaired girl.

The film will have music by Girishh, cinematography by Karthik Ganesh G, and editing by Lawrence Kishore.