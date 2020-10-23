Government cannot interfere in fixing actors’ salary: TN Minister

Chennai: State Minister for Information Kadambur Raju today said the Tamilnadu government cannot interfere on fixing salary for artistes in Tamil cinema.

Addressing mediapersons, Raju said the government will not involve in the issue. Also the Minister said opening of theatres in the State will be decided soon. Granting permission for additional shows or fixing show times will be decided based on the situation.

On 28 October, a meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami to decide on reopening the theatres in Tamilnadu that are closed for several months due to Covid-19 outbreak. Theatre owners have made a request to reopen theatres across the state recently.

Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja had recently urged artistes to cut 30 percent of their salary keeping in mind corona situation.