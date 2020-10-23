He pedals his way to joy

Ankur Bhatia has taken a new workout routine to get the necessary cardio kicking in. He loves cycling and what better place than the new york bylanes to do that.

Ankur Bhatia has been in New York since the lockdown has been imposed. He started with home workouts and now to put in the necessary cardio to get the shreds he has added cycling to his routine and thats something that he absolutely loves

He says, ‘I used to love cycling ever since I was a kid. I remember dad got me a cycle at a very young age. I would take it around everywhere. Then as time passed I had to spend more time in the gym. It’s the lockdown now and I have been cycling non stop for some time now. It gets me to lovely places as well and the outdoor experience is always better. The body gets acclimatised to the atmosphere better and it’s a great form of cardio I have to say. I get to visit my favourite places and lanes as well regularly. So that’s an added one there.’