Jr NTR’s look from RRR trends in social media

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and the team of the upcoming film, RRR, on Thursday unveiled the first look of actor Jr NTR in the film.

Jr NTR plays the revolutionary Komaram Bheem in the film, and his look suggests a powerful role, distinct from all the other characters he has ever played.

NTR took to Twitter where he shared his look and captioned: Bheem for you all.

His co-actor in the film, Ram Charan, praised the look. Finally, here’s the mighty Bheem! A befitting return gift to you my dear brother, wrote Ram Charan.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris form part of the cast. RRR is set for a 2021 release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.

The film is a massive production that is being made on a rumoured budget of Rs 450 cr.