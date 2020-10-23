Major fire at Mumbai mall: 3,500 evacuated

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in City Centre mall at Mumbai Central area on Thursday night and was not under control till today morning. The fire had spread on second and third floors of the mall.

Two firemen were injured and around 3,500 people were evacuated from a 55-storey building nearby.

At least 24 fire engines, 16 jumbo tankers and 250 fire brigade personnel are at the spot trying to control the blaze. Since it’s a glass facade building, dousing the fire is proving to be a challenge, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other officials visited the site to check the situation.

BMC officials stated that the fire started from a shop on the second floor but it was difficult to reach the shop due to thick fire smoke.