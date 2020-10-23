Modi, Rahul storm Bihar with rallies

Patna: With campaigning for the Bihar elections hitting feverish pitch in its final week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed public rallies in the State today for their respective coalitions.

Coronavirus crisis in Bihar would have been worse had Chief Minister Nitish Kumar not acted fast, Modi said dueing an election rally in the state.

“If Nitish Kumar government had not acted fast, Covid would have killed many more in Bihar,” he added.

In a tweet Thursday, Modi said, “Tomorrow I will get an opportunity to be with my brothers and sisters from Bihar. I will address rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. During this time, I will put the development agenda of the NDA in front of the people and ask for blessings for their alliance.”

Rahul is set to address two rallies at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.