Pakistan using Chinese drones to airdrop weapons in Kashmir

New Delhi: Pakistan’s ISI has reportedly increased its anti-India activities along the border areas with the help of Chinese drones.

There is a high possibility of arms, ammunition, communication equipments and narcotics being dropped in India to carry out attacks.

According to reports, Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled Pakistan’s attempt to conduct recce of areas near the border with India using Chinese drones, and opened fire on a drone spotted flying over Indian territory in the Gurdaspur sector.

‘On 22 October, 1947 Pakistan had invaded Kashmir and this day marks the first infiltration by Pakistan. The horrific siege still continues with Pakistan trying new ways and deploying new technology to stoke unrest in Kashmir and disrupt peace,’ a senior security official reportedly said.

According to an intelligence report, the Pakistan ISI was planning a Pathankot like attack on Indian army establishments in the area.’The recce by drone has only strengthened our belief that Pakistan can engage into a misadventure with the help of Islamic and Sikh terrorist organisations operating from its soil,’ sources reportedly said.