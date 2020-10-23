Rahul slams BJP’s ‘free Covid vaccine’ promise

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the promise of the BJP to provide free Covid vaccine to the people of Bihar if it is elected to power.

Rahul tweeted that the government had just announced ‘India’s strategy’ for access to Covid vaccine, implying that citizens would be provided with the vaccine depending on the upcoming state assembly elections.

“GOI just announced India’s Covid access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also slammed the BJP for its free vaccine for Bihar promise, calling it ‘appalling’.

The BJP launched its manifesto in presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, less than a week ahead of the first phase of Bihar polls.