Soorarai Pottru release postponed

Soorarai Pottru has been delayed indefinitely. The movie was earlier scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 30 and now there is no new release date.

The actor made the announcement on his Twitter handle. In the letter, he explained the reason for the delay. The actor also released a song titled Aagasam from Soorarai Pottru along with the letter.

In his statement, Suriya, said, ‘The movie is a story set in the aviation industry, so we had to deal with numerous procedures and permissions, because its a matter of national security and we were dealing with real Indian Airforce aircrafts and security. A few new NOCs are still pending for approval and we understand the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more and more focus on the nation and its priorities, than anything else’.

The film’s music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Dr M Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunaas, Vivek Prasanna, Krishna Kumar, and Kaali Venkat.

It is inspired by the real-life story of Captain Gopinath who founded Air Deccan, India’s first low-cost airline.