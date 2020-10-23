TN CM lays foundation for Collectorate buildings in new districts

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today laid the foundation stone for the construction of Collector office buildings for the newly formed districts from the Secretariat via video conferencing.

Collector office for Chengalpattu district and Kallakurichi districts will be constructed at a cost of Rs 119.21 crore and Rs 104 crore, respectively.

Out of the five newly formed districts, land for the construction of Collector office in Tenkasi alone has not been alloted yet. Most of the offices of the newly formed districts. now functioning in temporary accommodation, would be shifted to new premises.

Officials of the PWD said the four-storeyed collectorate building in Chengalpattu district would come up at a space of 2.91 lakh sq.ft.