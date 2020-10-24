Covid-19: India crosses 78-lakh mark; death toll up 1,17,956

New Delhi: With 53,370 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus cases crossed 78-lakh mark today.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the country’s total Covid-19 caseload now stands at 78,14,682.

The death toll rose to 1,17,956, with the novel Coronavirus virus claiming 650 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data said.

As many as 70,16,046 people have so far recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.51 per cent. There are 6,80,680 active cases of Coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 8.71 per cent of the total caseload, the Ministry data said.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,13,82,564 samples have been tested up to 23 October, with 12,69,479 samples tested on Friday.