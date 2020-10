Raebareli: A court at Raebareli awarded death sentence to a man in connection with the rape and murder of a 1.5-year-old girl in 2014.

Special judge (POCSO) Vijay Pal awarded the death sentence to Jitendra Singh.¬†On 3 May, 2014, an FIR was lodged at the Salon Police Station on a complaint by the child’s father, who alleged that his relative raped and later strangled his daughter to death.

Jitendra Singh had buried the body in a tube well outside the village to destroy evidence, it is said.