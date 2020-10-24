Hindu women remark: Stalin backs Thirumavalavan

Chennai: DMK president and Leader of Opposition in Tamilnadu Assembly M K Stalin today supported VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan in the row over the latter’s remakrs on Hindu women.

Stalin condemned the police for filing cases against Thirumavalavan, instead of taking action against those bashing him. “Thirumavalavan had only spoken what was there in Manu Dharma”, Stalin said.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the CCB has booked a case against Thirumavalavan over his remarks against Hindu women. The case was booked based on an online complaint from Ashwathaman, a BJP functionary.

In a video, the VCK chief says, “How are women, who form around half of the population, treated in Sanatana Dharma? How are they oppressed and taken advantage of for a long time? What does Sanatana Dharma say about women? Women were basically created by God as prostitutes. All women are prostitutes, as per Hindu dharma, Manu dharma.”

Meanwhile, Thirumavalavan has said, “Manudharma and Sanatana Dharma are scriptures that have degraded women from time to time. Some groups are twisting what I spoke in an online forum meeting over a month ago and spreading lies about it.”