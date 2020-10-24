How safe is your mouth?

Chennai: Our mouths have millions of germs. These germs are constantly growing as we go about our everyday life—after eating, drinking, or even when the mouth is idle and salivary flow is limited.

This germ build-up has many consequences like enamel erosion, infections in the mouth, and an increasingly relevant problem— mask breath.

Oral care major Colgate says its Vedshakti mouth protect spray is formulated with powerful Ayurvedic ingredients— Clove, Star Anise, Fennel and Mint and it kills germs, besides providing long lasting freshness.

Arvind Chintamani, vice-president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, said, “when we are out of our homes, it’s not easy to keep the constantly growing mouth- germs in check. Vedshakti spray provides instant germ-killing action in your mouth.”