India’s active cases below 7 lakh for 2nd day

New Delhi: India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases are less than seven lakh for the second consecutive day and stand at 6,80,680.

The active cases now comprise only 8.71 per cent of the total positive cases of the country.

‘The active cases are on a continuous decline on a daily basis. This is a result of the successful TEST, TREAT, and TRACK strategy of the Union Government implemented by the States/UTs,’ it said.

‘The change in the active cases across the States and UTs has been varied, indicating different stages in their fight against the global pandemic,’ it added.